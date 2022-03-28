The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the South East geo-political zone yesterday threw its weight behind the position of the Southern Governors’ Forum for the next Nigerian president to emerge from the southern part of the country.

The South East PDP also stated that the existing zoning patterns in states and constituencies should be adhered to in every state and constituency of the zone.

This was the resolution of the Zonal Executive Committee (ZEC) meeting of the PDP held in Enugu.

The meeting was attended by the leader of the party in the South East and governor of Enugu State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi; his Abia State counterpart, Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu; the national secretary of the party, Senator Sam Anyanwu; members of the state and national assemblies, members of PDP National Executive Committee (NEC) and Board of Trustees (BOT) members, among others.

Last week, PDP leaders in the South South and South West geopolitical zones had similarly demanded that the party’s presidential ticket be zoned to the South.

Briefing newsmen after the Enugu meeting yesterday, PDP national vice chairman (South East), Chief Ali Odefa disclosed that the decision at the meeting was unanimous.

He said the stakeholders at the meeting all agreed that the PDP should zone the presidency of the party to the Southern part of the country ahead of the party primaries on May 28.

Odefa added that the South East PDP stands with the resolution of the Southern Governors’ Forum that the office of the Presidency should be zoned to the Southern part of Nigeria.

On the issue of zoning at the state and constituency levels in the zone, the PDP national vice chairman stated: “We said where there are zoning patterns, they must be strictly observed and adhered to in every state and constituency.

“We also went ahead to make interventions for our members who are holding political and elective positions in Anambra State who didn’t defect to other political parties in the time of the election but stood by the party (PDP) in times of bad weather, that they should be given support to return to their various offices.”

He, therefore, revealed that the zonal leadership of the party will make a presentation to the National Working Committee for assistance in that regard.

