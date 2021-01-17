By Anayo Onukwugha, Port Harcourt

The South-South zone of the Coalition of Civil Society Organizations for Transparency and Good Governance, has called on Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, to contest the 2023 presidential election.

Addressing a press conference in Port Harcourt yesterday, South-South zonal coordinator of the group, Chief Henry Ebikefe Nabena, described Mohammed as a detribalized Nigerian, devoid of nepotism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nabena stated that the Bauchi State Governor’s doggedness and ability to fix the numerous challenges confronting the nation was seen in his outstanding and impeccable performance as the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) for six consecutive years.

He said: “In our match towards 2023, it is crystal clear that what we as a people need is a leader who, apart from being a detribalised Nigerian must have the track record of service, commitment and be ready to serve the people and bring an end to the myriad problems confronting our beloved Fatherland today.

“Such a leader must as a matter of fact be patriotic, sagacious, more proactive with good records. He must be able to rise up to the occasion to address current alarming state of crime and criminality and corruption leading to the high level of insecurity in the entire country today.

“Having considered many of the political gladiators on the scene today, COCSOTRAGG is of the strong opinion that Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed (Kauran Bauchi) possesses sterling qualities to lead Nigeria come 2023 and turn around her fortunes for better if given the opportunity for the following reasons, among many others.

“It is a known fact that Bala Mohammed’s patriotism is not in doubt. He had amply demonstrated this in 2010 when he put party politics aside for Nigeria’s interest to prevail when he moved the “Doctrine of Necessity” Motion on the floor of the Senate which eventually paved the way for the then Vice-President Goodluck Ebele Jonathan to emerge acting President when the then President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua was incapacitated.

“This Senator Mohammed did despite the fact that he belonged to the then opposition party, ANPP.

“His doggedness and ability to fix the numerous challenges confronting the Nation was seen in his outstanding and impeccable performance as the FCT Minister for six consecutive years, which is yet to be surpassed till date years after he left office.

“Senator Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed is a detribalized Nigerian devoid of nepotism and has been able to build bridges of friendship and unity across the country over the years.

“His appointments as FCT Minister reflected his detribalization with people from every parts of the country given the opportunity to serve their Fatherland. As a Governor today, he still does this.”

The Coalition stated that Mohammed possesses the political sagacity and will to confront and successfully tackle the problems bedevilling the country, a feat he is currently demonstrating in Bauchi State.

Nabena said: “We are of the strong view that age is on his side and he is a politician without extra baggage, competent transparent and immensely resourceful. He equally possesses the political sagacity and will to not only confront but also successfully tackle the problems bedevilling the country today.

“As a sitting Governor, Senator Mohammed is currently demonstrating this in Bauchi State where he has been able to bring developmental progress to the state and making it the most peaceful state in the North-East despite the zone being the hotbed of insurgency in Nigeria today.”