A political pressure group, Southern Network for Good Governance, has canvassed for a return of former President Goodluck Jonathan in 2023, dismissing concerns in some quarters that he will be vengeful if he get reelected into office.

The group in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja yesterday and signed by its national coordinator, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka, said Jonathan’s candidature comes in handy amid the political expediency of the moment to balance the interests of all sections of the country.

The group while noting that Jonathan remains the beacon of hope for the consolidation of democracy in Nigeria, said “he has proven not to be vengeful or hateful but selfless and favorably disposed to all regardless of political, social or religious creed.”

Describing the former president as the national consensus, the group said Jonathan, having served as the president of Nigeria, has the experience and in-depth knowledge about Nigeria and its people far and beyond other contenders for the office of the president.

The group recalled that he displayed a rare quality of mobilising all sections of the country to pursue a common course for development while he served as president.

It also said that during his Presidency, he mobilised Nigerians from all walks of life towards the realisation of the transformation agenda.

The statement reads in part, “GEJ’s candidature comes in handy in the political expediency of the moment to balance the interests of all sections of the country.

“Jonathan has endeared himself to the Northern populace as a peacemaker having fostered a cordial relationship with the political, traditional and religious leaders as well as the youths across the North and the rest of Nigeria in and out of office.”

It also said the introduction of the Almajiri school system in the North was a novel idea by Jonathan to promote religious and conventional education so that the Almajiri children in the north will not be disadvantaged in terms of employment and contribution to the social and economic well-being of the nation and people.

“The Southwest has been in the forefront for the pursuit of structural reforms in Nigeria to reflect current realities and again Jonathan comes in handy having demonstrated the will by convening the 2014 National Reform Conference.

“No doubt, he will consolidate on the successes of the restructuring drive of the Buhari administration, especially in the area of Judiciary and local government autonomy,” it said.

The group further noted that Jonathan’s candidature will assuage the rage of the South East youths who have been made to misunderstand the political equation being their kinsman.

The South East can attest to the array of political allies that Jonathan has established in the political, economic and international spheres of endeavour.

Contrary to the political perception being promoted to demotivate Jonathan’s teeming supporters, it said the South South will naturally follow the trend being the cradle of Jonathan.

“It is only natural that the region will be most fulfilled to complete their two-term circle in the Presidency. Therefore, it is a given that the South South will not toy with any political expediency that will lead to the realisation of this desire.

“As the initiator of the YouWin programme, Jonathan will surely consolidate on the gains of the N-Power program for Youth Empowerment,”

The group, however, called on all Nigerians to key into the Jonathan Return movement in order to prevail on the former President to accept the yearnings of the Nigerian people to have him return as their President in 2023, in the ultimate interest of stabilising Nigeria’s democracy and consolidating of gains recorded by this administration.