Disturbed by political developments in the Abia North senatorial district in the past two and a half years, concerned natives and stakeholders under the aegis of Abia North Progressive Group have called on Senator Mao Ohuabunwa to salvage the situation in the senatorial district.

In a statement signed by the convener, Ikechi Anya and secretary, Onyemaechi Amasi made available to newsmen in Abuja yesterday, they said Abia North had lacked active representation in the senate for more than two and a half years now, and this may be the case for the remaining legislative session of the 9th Assembly as they may not be able to make any immediate change to that.

They said it would be grave negligence, betrayal of their conscience and unpatriotic if they allow this to continue beyond June 2023. They said it was for this reason that they were making the call on behalf of Ndi Abia North to urge Senator Mao Ohuabunwa to be ready to reclaim the senatorial seat in 2023 as they are prepared to mobilize men and women, resources and legal services to ensure his victory at the polls.

“Sen. Mao Ohuabunwa is a parliamentarian par excellence, his mark in the Green Chamber and then the Red Chamber is unparalleled and indelible.

“We want to say that we are very much ready to support you and ensure that you win come 2023.

“This call is massive and grass-rooted. We will be willing to do everything possible to ensure you heed the this call,” they said.

They added that this is a divine mandate and urged him as their leader to make a statement assuring them of his willingness and readiness to join the senatorial race in 2023. They threatened to occupy his residence if necessary to ensure he heeds their call and declare his interest to return to the senate. They said they were not moved by speculations in certain quarters about a perceived governorship ambition.