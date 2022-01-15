A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Comrade Princewill Dike, has called on the party’s national leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to support the Igbo nation to produce a successor to President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Dike, in statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday, said by supporting Igbos in 2023, Tinubu would be seen as promoting socio-political justice in Nigeria.

He wondered why Tinubu would want to become the next president of the country just a few years after Olusegun Obasanjo occupied the position for eight years.

“It will have a moral consequence on Nigeria should Tinubu be elected president of Nigeria in 2023. The reason being that the Yoruba through Chief Olusegun Obasanjo had occupied the nation’s power cathedral.

“The North has had more than a fair share of the plum office. The only marginalised region is the Igbo, which Ikwerre is a sub-region.

“As an elder, it is rather expected of Tinubu to promote socio-political justice in Nigeria by seeing that the 2023 presidency is ceded to the Igbo, than promoting disunity with his vaulting ambition,” he said.

Dike said if elected president in 2023, Tinbu would oversee the disintegration of the country.

He said: “In an interview with Thisday of April 12, 1997, Bola Ahmed Tinubu fervently asserted: ‘I don’t believe in one Nigeria, the Nicene Creed of Nigeria is her indivisibility.

“It therefore follows that whosoever craves to preside over her must not be one with covert or overt inclination of ‘To your tents, O Israel! Now, see to your own house, O David!”