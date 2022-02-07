As the 2023 general polls draw closer, the executive director of the Rural Electrification Funds (REF), Dr Sanusi Mohammed Ohiare, has implored Nigerian youths to take charge and engage in the leadership, governance and political structure of the country.

Speaking at the inaugural national conference of the APC Professionals Forum at the presidential villa, Dr Ohiare who highlighted the relevance of young professionals in participating in governance processes advised the youth bulge of the party and the nation at large to embody good problem-solving skills and contextualising of national solutions.

Reminding the youths of the potentials, he said, “When you come in, try to communicate through data analysis to break down your solutions to how it affects the common man.

“For instance, if you will engage with a legislature, his primary concern is how what you are saying to intend to do affects his constituency.”

He counseled young people looking to navigate into the governance space to strive to be heard, saying this can only be done by being impact-driven in their endeavours.

“As a professional who wants to branch out into the governance space, it is not about seeking areas to enrich yourself, it is about looking for areas where you can make an impact for the larger society.

“So when you come in, you should have that mentality of how to transfer your personal skills to fit into the national interest. So, you come in with that passion and that way, you succeed,” Ohaire noted.

