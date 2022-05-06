Sokoto State governor and 2023 presidential hopeful on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Rt. Hon. Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has approved the appointment of Prince Daniel as spokesperson for his presidential campaign organisation.

A statement signed by Nicholas Msheliza of the Tambuwal Campaign Organization (TCO) on Friday, said Prince Daniel is a multi-award winning Broadcaster, a United Nations Youth Ambassador for Peace, an International Conference Speaker and a Silver Mic Member of the Black Speakers Network (BSN), USA.

“He is also an Associate Member of the Advertising Practitioners Council of Nigeria (APCON), member Directors Guild of Nigeria (DGN) and Screen Writers Guild of Nigeria (SWGN),” he said.

Prior to his appointment, Daniel was the Group Programme Director of Cool FM/Wazobia FM/Nigeria Info/Arewa Radio, Nigeria.

Prince Daniel is a recipient of many professional awards and an Honorary Doctorate Degree in Administration.