By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja

The National Reconciliation Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party

(PDP) yesterday told party members to push back their 2023 political

ambitions, noting that the party is not fully united to realise such ambitions yet.

The committee stressed that any political party or politician that is not with the issues affecting the country today is not worth the ambition he or she is pursuing.

Chairman of the NRC, former senate president, Bukola Saraki who

admitted that all is not well with the opposition party stressed that

the committee is committed to embarking on genuine reconciliation,

strengthening of structures, addressing grievances and re-inventing the all-inclusive broad-based foundation of the party.

The PDP’s NWC had appointed Saraki chairman of National Reconciliation

Committee. Other members of the six member committee are former

secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator Pius Ayim;

former governors Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe); Ibrahim Shema (Katsina);

Liyel Imoke (Cross River); and former minority leader in the House of

Representatives, Mulikat Akande.

But speaking during the inauguration of the Reconciliation committee at the PDP annex office in Abuja, Saraki stressed that the pre-occupation of the party should be how to unite and strengthen

itself to be in a position to beat all opposition in coming elections.

Addressing party members who are nursing ambition in 2023, Saraki

said, “Let me State it clearly that while it is legitimate for politicians to have ambition, this is the time for us to push our ambition to the back.

“How can anybody realise his ambition when the political party on whose platform he wants to pursue his ambition not fully united?

That is why I believe our pre-occupation as members of the PDP now should

be how to unite the party, strengthen it and put it in a position to beat all opposition in coming elections.“

Speaking further Saraki said, “We are however very clear that our most

important partner in this assignment is the NWC.

Therefore, we seek your support and co-operation to ensure the success of this committee on its Herculean assignment. As members of this committee, we have

decided to do only what is right.

“We do not have any personal interest and will not allow any interest

other than of the party and what represents the truth, equity,

objectivity, unity and peace to influence what we will do.

“The NWC must also give us free hand to operate. I want to make it very clear that we will put in our best. That is why we seek the co-operation of the NWC,” he stressed.

He said that the committee subscribes to the “fact that a united PDP is in the best interest of Nigeria,” adding that the party is a “necessity for mobilizing the citizens of this country around the ideas of national unity, economic prosperity, healthy social

relations, mutual respect, discipline and security of lives and properties.“

He assured that his team will reach all grieved members as well as

numerous key politicians who left PDP and have indicated interest to

return.

He further assured that the youths would be carried along in the affairs of the party.

“We will reach out to all the youths looking for a party on whose

platform they can contribute to the development of our country. We

will reach out to those who create jobs in our country and want to

support a party with clear and realistic economic policies.

“We will hold discussions with many other political leaders in other

parties who have expressed the desire to join PDP but have held back

until we put our house in order,” the former Senate President said.

In his response, the national chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus, described the Saraki committee as “men of integrity“ with the best

skills to solve the plight of the party, stressing that the assignment

before them is important.

Secondus who decried the state of affairs in the polity also noted that

the country is falling apart. He said Nigeria requires the leadership

qualities of PDP to show the path way for the next general election in 2023.

“It is so important at this time that they come on board to serve not only the party, but also to serve the entire country.

“The country is in dire need of men of high integrity who will prepare our party and our people for 2023 general election.”

Stressing that PDP has all the experience to manage Nigeria, Secondus

said “we will be setting out various conferences and movement that

will engage the youths of our country because they are the future of the country.

“It is also important to note that we are not here to play politics with our people. We are passing through the most difficult time, not only our party but also as a nation.

“We are aware that APC is a political party of lies and propaganda,

they fooled Nigerians in 2015, 2019 and they can’t continue to fool the

people all the time. Therefore, one with God is the majority, we belief that God is showing us the path way. We will lead this country into victory for all the people,” he said.