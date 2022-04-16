The run-up to the 2023 election and, in particular, the race for the presidency, is shaping up to be one of the most intriguing contests in Nigeria’s modern political history. This is so largely because the nation is caught in the middle of a contest involving two almost evenly matched major parties. Like in 2007, the contest for the top seat has no incumbent on the ballot. But that is not to say that the out-going president, who had declared that he was interested in who succeeds him, will be totally indifferent to politicking and its outcome.

What’s more, the geo-political debate and the interesting romanticising of consensus candidacy, have never been so convoluted, if not outrightly overbearing. On top of that, the country is witnessing an array of presidential hopefuls across the broad political spectrum which ought to be a good thing since it will provide options to the electorate.

These have been the dominant discussion among the two main parties, APC and PDP, as the current key harbingers of Nigeria’s political narrative. As such, it is not surprising that all the geo-political zones, through their socio-cultural cum political organisations, have been staking a claim to the big price – the presidency – to back up their demand for zoning or any other modality that suits their purpose.

Sadly, in our opinion, in a country like Nigeria where geo-political sensibilities and other base proclivities thrive, democratic ideals are yet to evolve, painfully true as it is. So, it would be naive to dismiss these issues in the light of the hues and cries for fairness, equity, justice across the country.

It is noteworthy, in our considered opinion, that those who argue for zoning and rotation among geo-political lines as a basis for choosing leaders, have even gone as far as citing the concept of federal character as enshrined in the constitution.

However, the concern today is that this debate seems to be overshadowing the real issues about how to stop the unceasing and increasing rate of crime and criminality, get the average Nigerian to be able to put food on the table with less hassle, students assured of a return to schools, address health issues, and the long list of other crises the people face.

The last few weeks witnessed some of the most daring and criminal activities in recent times. From daredevil attacks on an airport and train in Kaduna to the massacre of over 70 persons in Plateau, the sordid narrative on insecurity continues without a clear-cut action. In the South East, the sit at home order remains a horrid affair as symbols of government institutions like local government secretariats and police stations are made targets of reprisal attacks.

As if these were not enough, public universities have been shut down for weeks now with no clear indication in sight on how to resolve the matter. After the Covid-19 experience, little or nothing is being heard about the health sector, in a country whose health records are below the global benchmark. While the economic indices tell one side of the story, the cost of feeding seems to be on an endless rise.

Curiously, in our view, in the midst of these issues that threaten the polity, all the political class have had the time to dwell on is a back and forth of sorts between the two major parties on the situation. No clear ideas on how to solve them but a scramble for political points.

We are not unmindful of the fact that there are political actors who seem really genuine in their bid to be president, and for the right reasons. But we believe that the quality of engagement among the political elite ahead of 2023 and in light of the current state of the polity, must begin to align with the expectations of the people. We aver that there has to be change of attitude that will place the political discussions on a different and more productive path.

As much as the zoning and consensus debate matter, we are deeply concerned that it seems to be overshadowing the more pressing and threatening issues of the moment.

From this perspective, this newspaper feels genuinely worried that the discussion on zoning might become the singular most dominant narrative in the build up to the elections such that it ends up pocketing whoever emerges president by 2023 and further widening the divide in the polity.

We believe it is possible to manage the narratives on zoning side by side with the debate for quality governance and competent leadership. No doubt, it is the times, the politics of power acquisition can weigh heavily on the mind and impair priorities. But we urge the political actors and other stakeholders not to forget that there has to be a country first before there can be a president; a united people before a nation.

It is pertinent, therefore, to remind the political elite of the inherent danger in fiddling over their ambitions while the country burns.