A former governor of Anambra State and presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) Dr. Peter Obi, yesterday advised Nigerians to put on their thinking caps before they elect those that will lead the country in 2023.

Obi said this in Lagos after a visit to PDP stakeholders in Lagos which was held at the Ikoyi office of the party’s former deputy national chairman Chief Bode George.

He said the country was going through a very difficult time, adding that the trend must not be allowed to continue else the whole country would pay for it.

Obi stated that candidates with capacity, competency and commitment were those the electorate should look out for when voting.

“Some people have told different stories in the past that they didn’t fulfill. Now it is the time to invest in a credible candidate like me,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also promised to address both the natural and defensive security, saying, “Firstly, you have to ensure people have a means of livelihood. When people’s means of surviving is not guaranteed, they are tools for anything. The more you lift people out of poverty, the more you reduce criminality, banditry among others.”

Earlier in his speech while receiving him on behalf of the party stakeholders, George said the PDP as a party have the obligation in ensuring that the presidential ticket is zoned to the south, saying “anything more than that will be chaotic.”