Amidst moves by some members of the People Democratic Party (PDP) to seek a consensus Presidential candidate, the Rivers State Governor, Ezenwo Nyesom Wike has posited that those seeking such option are not sincere.

Wike who was at PDP secretariat Minna to canvass for delegates’ votes to be the PDP Presidential flag bearer for the 2023 general elections, said that he will agree on consensus if it is based on equity, justice, and fairness.

“I will agree on consensus if it is based on equity, justice, and fairness because as it is, those who are talking about consensus are not sincere and there is nothing like consensus in our constitution,” he said.

The presidential aspirant, however, said that he will support whoever emerges as the presidential flag bearer because of his desire to ensure that PDP wins the 2023 Presidential election.

Also, Wike urged the people of Plateau State to vote out the All Progressives Congress (APC )come 2023, saying the only project the APC-led administration has in Plateau State is banditry.

Wike, who expressed confidence that the PDP would win the presidency in the next election, said that the APC had failed in tackling insecurity and economic security.

The Plateau chairman of PDP Hon Chris Hassan while speaking earlier lauded Wike for his support to the party, “We want to specially appreciate you for the support you gave the party ( PDP ) during the recently concluded Jos North / Bassa bye election in which our party emerged victoriously.”

Responding Niger state PDP Chairman, Barrister Tanko Beji said that the PDP convention will be a do or mar election adding that every member who loves PDP must strive to do what is right and the reward system must be changed to encourage loyalty.