A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Rivers State, Senator Magnus Ngei Abe, has declared that the national leader of the party, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, remains the most qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

Abe, who made the declaration during a breakfast meeting with journalists in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, on Tuesday, said Tinubu has a track record of performance.

He said: “I say this with all sincerity that Ahmed Bola Tinubu, leader of the All Progressives Congress is a Nigerian. He is eminently qualified to vie for the office of the President constitutionally and he has a track record of performance as far as I know.

“If you look at Lagos and what it is today, whether you like Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu or not, you will not discuss what Lagos is today without discussing Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. It is not just possible.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The APC chieftain described the former Lagos State governor as one of the few leaders in Africa who put competence and capability above loyalty in picking people that work with him.

Abe said: “The most important job as a leader, which is to pick people because a leader does not do everything alone. If you look at the quality of people that Asiwaju picks and the way he promotes people in everything, one thing that keeps Africa as it is now is that our leaders prefer loyalty above competence and capability.

“Asiwaju is one of the few leaders in Africa who put capacity and competence above loyalty and promote excellence in every way. I think he is eminently qualified. Other people are also free to indicate interest in the Presidency just as Asiwaju has indicated.

“At this time, Nigeria will not want anybody who does not like money to come near the Presidency. Of all the people that have participated in the leadership of this country in recent times, Asiwaju is the only person that have shown that he understands money.”

ADVERTISEMENT