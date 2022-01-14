Elder statesman and immediate-past Secretary General of the Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Mr Anthony Sani, has said that a former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has groomed alot of politicians from the South-West and has the right to contest the 2023 presidential election.

According to Sani, Tinubu is a politician with structure, strategy and contacts.

Reacting to the declaration of Tinubu to contest the 2023 presidential election, Sani said apart from President Muhammadu Buhari, no politician enjoy regional support like Tinubu.

“Tinubu is eminently qualified to contest for the highest position in this country,” Sani said, adding that, “This is because he is a politician who has what it takes by way of strategy and structure.”

Sani, who was a spokesman for the ACF, recalled when Tinubu was governor, saying he was sure footed and far sighted enough to appoint into his cabinet commissioners from most of the states in South-West whom he groomed to later become governors in their respective states.

“That strategy has enable him to straddle his influence as leader of South-West which places him in good stead to negotiate with other power blocs and secure some favourable terms.

“Besides the person of Mr President, I do not see any politician with such strategy and stratus or clout.

“I am not a fan of politics of identity symbolised by region, ethnicity and religion. That is divisive as it seeks to supplant itself on those of real issues of real concern to real ordinary Nigerians. As I said, such divisive lines and fissiparous tendencies include region, ethnicity and religion, besides gender and generation.

“And if we must include religion in the politics of identity, one expects a Christian president should emerge from the South that is predominantly populated by Christians.That way, two birds would be killed with one stone,” Sani said.

The elder statesman noted that if that is done, it will appease the regionalists and also the Christians.

“But as I have said, I respect Tinubu because he is politically savvy, and so has all it takes to be president save for the religious balancing factor,” Sani added.