Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwno-Olu yesterday said the indisputable capability of the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to effectively manage human and material resources for visible progress stands him out as the most qualified Nigerian to be president in 2023.

Governor Sanwo-Olu who drummed support for the Tinubu’s candidacy during the formal inauguration of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu (ABAT) Movement’s Working Committees in Ikeja area of the state said his qualification rests on his demonstrated capacity in deploying a mix of genius and statecraft to nurture a city on the brink to a flourishing economy.

He noted that the progress in Lagos remains a visible experiment initiated by the APC National Leader.

The movement was conceived and set up by members of Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos for the actualisation of the presidential ambition of the former Lagos Governor.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Governor flanked by his deputy, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, Speaker of the House of Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa, and all members of the State Executive Council, amongst others said Nigeria had continued to shoulder the burden of the black race.

He stressed that the country’s transformation into a stable economy would be a source of pride to the black man.

The governor said the country was in dire need of a capable leader with progressive ideas to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari and build on the progress recorded by the current administration.

Tinubu’s practicable ideas in governance, Sanwo-Olu said, makes him the most qualified successor and sellable choice for the job.

ADVERTISEMENT