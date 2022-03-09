National leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will next week meet with the National Assembly caucus of the party.

Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, in a letter addressed to the caucus, read by the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabimila requested to meet with its members next week Wednesday to formally inform them of his presidential ambition.

This is just as presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sam Ohuabunwa, scheduled a meeting with the joint PDP caucus of the Senate and the House of Representatives in Abuja today.

Gbajabiamila, speaker of the House, read the notification of the meeting signed by Ndudi Elumelu, the minority leader, at the commencement of plenary.

Tinubu in his letter stated that the meeting which will take place in Abuja, is an opportunity for him to share his vision for the nation with the caucus members and to hear likewise from them.

“After enlightening consultations with my family and traditional rulers, political associates and ordinary Nigerians citizens, I believe it is appropriate that I contest for the Presidency of this country. Indeed, I see this as my duty and my own moral obligation.

“I am asking that you grant me the chance to address the honourable members of our party caucus and sympathisers in the House of Representatives on March 16, 2022 at Ladi Kwali Hall of Sheraton Hotel, Abuja.

“I make this request with the utmost sense of responsibility and humility because this Assembly is unique as an important representative of the people at the national level. It will be appropriate for me to establish a discourse with members regarding our political and policy ideas for the nation and how we can best bring to the people security, progress and prosperity,” the letter reads in part.

