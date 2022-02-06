The national leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has returned to Nigeria after holding meetings and consultations over his presidential ambition in the United Kingdom.

LEADERSHIP gathered that the former Lagos State governor, who arrived in Lagos this Sunday, had hosted Ade Omole, leader of the United Kingdom (UK) chapter of the party and the Nigeria Diaspora for Asiwaju (NDA) team in London while in the UK.

The meetings held in London according to AbdulRasaq Danjuma, Mr Omole’s personal assistant was to consult with the NDA and “critical APC stakeholders” in the UK on Tinubu’s 2023 presidential aspiration.

Tinubu Intensifies Consultations, Visits IBB

Danjuma in a statement said that contrary to media reports, Tinubu was hale and healthy.

‘’Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is in good health and excellent spirits.

“He is in good health, hale and hearty. He will be returning to Nigeria within a few days after necessary consultations here in the UK,” he had said.

It would be recalled that immediately he travelled out of the country, the rumour mill was agog with the story that Tinubu travelled out of the country to seek medical treatment in the United Kingdom.

But in a swift reaction, Tinubu’s spokesperson, Mr. Tunde Rahman, debunked the rumour, saying his principal was fine and in excellent spirits.

Rahman did explain that the former governor of Lagos State travelled overseas to hold some meetings and further consultations in line with his 2023 presidential ambition, saying the APC chieftain would return to Nigeria the following week.

Rahman had said, “Asiwaju’s trip to the UK (United Kingdom) is not to rest or because of any illness.

“While abroad, Asiwaju is maintaining a vigorous schedule of meetings and consultations on a range of important matters.

“Whether at home or abroad, the daily schedule of Asiwaju is vibrant and full. Most people couldn’t sustain his high level of activity. This speaks to his exceptional intellectual energy and his commitment to achievement

“Asiwaju will return to Nigeria next week once this set of meetings and talks abroad is completed.”