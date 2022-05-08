Presidential aspirant and national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Ahmed Bola Tinubu, has asked Nigerians to strengthen their unity of purpose through concerted collaborative efforts to make the country greater.

He made the call during an interactive session with APC delegates in Yola yesterday.

Tinubu told the delegates to join hands and vote for him to tap from his wealth of experience to build a greater county.

“You need me, I need you, we must join hands together, you need to have courage, belief and hope in a greater Nigeria. We need to be one indivisible party like the symbol of our party, ‘the broom’. You can’t break the broom, you can’t break APC. That’s how Nigeria should be at all times,” he said.

He added that the delegates should be emphatic in choosing a leader who has the capacity, determination and courage.

APC state chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal, commended the role of the APC chieftain in making the Buhari-led administration a success. He pointed out that Tinbu has the capacity to be the president in 2023 while assuring him of the support of the party in the state.

A former Borno State governor, Alhaji Kashim Shettima, in his remarks, appreciated the APC leader for his contributions to northern Nigeria and the country at large.