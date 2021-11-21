Former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday met with former Governor of Abia State and current Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

Tinubu arrived the Abuja Home of the Kalu in the villa at around 4:25pm on Saturday evening.

Both men were sighted exchanging cordial pleasantries, before the closed door meeting, with both appearing to be in high spirit.

Before the closed doors meeting, Kalu had expressed gratitude to God for granting Tinubu a speedy recovery haven received treatment at a London hospital.

Tinubu returned to Nigeria on October 8 after spending months in London, where he was said to have underwent a knee surgery.

The reason for their meeting is not yet known to newsmen but it might not be unconnected with the 2023 Presidential Election.

Both Tinubu and Kalu are being pushed by some Nigerians to contest the 2023 presidential election since their party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) may likely zoned it presidential ticket to the South.

Both men were former Governors of their respective states within the same period.

While Tinubu was a former Senator, Orji Uzor Kalu is the current Senator representing Abia North Senatorial District in the 9th Senate.