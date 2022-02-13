In furtherance of his consultation for his presidential ambition, the National leader of All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Saturday, visited the Alake of Egbaland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Adedotun Aremu Gbadebo to seek his royal blessings

Tinubu, who had earlier paid same courtesy visit on Awujale and Paramount ruler of Ijebuland, His Royal Majesty, Oba Sikiru Kayode Adetona arrived the palace of Alake and Paramount ruler of Egbaland in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital around 4: 35p.m and went straight into a private meeting with the monarch.

Addressing the convergence of other Egba chiefs, after his private meeting with Alake, the APC national leader disclosed that he informed President Muhammadu Buhari about his presidential ambition just to “step into his shoes and not to step on his toes”.

Tinubu explained that the rationale behind informing President Buhari of his intention to rule Nigeria was strictly borne out of the passion to uphold mutual respect, not to create bad blood between him and Buhari because he did not want to offend him by “pulling the carpet from his feet”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recalling that he had once served as a Senator at a younger age, governed Lagos State and also actively involved in Nigeria’s return to civil rule, Tinubu declared that his aim is to become the President of Nigeria.

“I call this visit a courtesy call. I have contested with the support of the people for the Senate and I won at the youngest age ever. I have been governor, I clocked 50 on the seat of governor.

“I have done crusades to return Nigeria to democracy rule, before I started hearing the voices of the people that I should contest for President, I have thought about it deeply, but I cannot think about it alone.

“The people said, this time around, I should run for the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I told them that we have elected someone there and I don’t want to pull the carpet from his feet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want to seek the permission of the kabiyesi, I want to seek his blessings and his prayers and seek the blessings of other chiefs.

“I am here to tell you (Alake) that I want your prayers and I want to inform you that I want to become the President.”

In his response, Alake, who prayed for the APC national leader to achieve his desired goal of ruling Nigeria come year 2023, also expressed the optimism that Nigeria will be better under Tinubu’s Presidency.