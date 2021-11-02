Ahead of the 2023 Presidential election, the leader of a grassroots political movement in Kano, Youths For Progressive Change (YPC), Alhaji Abba Kuri, has said that Northerners must elect wisely given the daunting challenges the region is currently facing.

Speaking at a radio program in Kano, Alhaji Kuri noted that, “if you think about the security challenges we are facing in the north today, you’ll agree there is an urgent need for a hands-on leader. Someone who will not only give orders but will ensure that his orders are followed to the latter.

“This is why although many of us here respect Bola Tinubu a lot, especially for his unrelenting support for President Buhari, the truth is we need someone younger, more assertive, and decisive. That is why I continue to hope for people like Fashola or the vice president, Yemi Osibajo, because they show a lot of energy, and I am sure with either of them at the helm of affairs, our region may know peace.

Alhaji Kuri further noted that while politicians will do what politicians do, northerners who have suffered from insecurity and poverty over the last ten years must ensure that they vote in their region’s interest and not the interest of greedy people who pose as leaders.

He said what the north needed is a leader that will work round the clock to nip insecurity in the bud so that farmers can farm, traders can trade, and businesses can thrive.