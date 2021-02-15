By Tunde Oguntola |

The national chairman of the umbrella body for 42 northern youth groups formed by the northern political, religious, traditional and military elites in 1990, the Northern Youth Leaders Forum (NYLF),

Comrade Elliot Afiyo, has said that the national leader of the All

ADVERTISEMENT

Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, would make a good candidate of the party in 2023 presidential election.

Speaking during an exclusive interview with LEADERSHIP yesterday in Abuja, Afiyo said the leadership of the APC should consider him for the presidential ticket.

He stated that he was not a card-carrying member of any political party and will never be in any way.

According to him, “I am not supporting any candidate. Let me tell you the truth. This political rift is being engineered and sponsored by forces outside the South-West because of their personal political

interests.

“You cannot imagine the APC lobbying the former President Jonathan to contest. Where are the Lai Mohammed who told us that Jonathan’s administration was the worst government ever produced in this country in terms of corruption?

“They keep blaming such government throughout its first four years, and then imagine that some within the party are now lobbying the head of that government to come and lead you in 2023, this is simply political ineptitude and madness.”