Although the national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has not declared his intention to contest for the 2023 presidential election, his posters for the poll have flooded Lagos metropolis.

This is as a campaign group rooting for his candidature, Southwest Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA’23) has also intensified its sensitisation, consultation and mobilisation tour in the state.

Tinubu’s posters for the poll were seen in many strategic areas of the state, such as Ojota, Maryland, Ketu Ikeja, Lagos Island, Ikorodu, Ikotun, Igando, Ojuelegba among others.

SWAGA’23 which is being led by a former minister of works and media adviser to the late Chief Moshood Abiola, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, had been inaugurated chapters in Osun, Ogun, Ondo and Ekiti States after its regional inauguration in Ibadan, the political headquarters of Western Nigeria, on December 15, 2020.

The group commenced a week long sensitization, consultation and mobilisation tour in Lagos with visits to traditional rulers in Badagry, Ikeja, and Lagos Divisions solicited for their support.

Speaking after meeting with traditional rulers in the three divisions of the state, Adeyeye said, the group had been strengthened to forge ahead in its consultations because of the positive responses by millions of Nigerians.

He urged the traditional rulers in the areas visited to prevail on Tinubu, to run for 2023 presidential election.

According to the national chairman of SWAGA 23, Tinubu is preferred for the highest service, having demonstrated that capacity as former governor of Lagos state.

He stressed that Tinubu is eminently qualified to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, saying he will build on the achievements recorded by the administration and inspire a new hope in the future of the country.

Adeyeye described him as a great national asset, a hunter for talent, a lover of human development, an economic problem solver and a bridge builder.

Prominent monarchs which include the traditional rulers Onigando of Igando, Oba Lasisi Gbadamosi, Ojora of Ijora Land, Fatai Ojora, Oniru of Iruland, Oba Gbolahan Lawal, Elegushi of Ikateland and others in their responses endorsed the candidature of Tinubu and beckoned on him to contest for president.