With a view towards increasing the popularity of Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo and ensuring his election in 2023, groups of eminent citizens on Thursday began strategy sessions aimed towards strengthening the hands of more than 400 support groups nationwide.

“Our focus as progressives is on effective strategies towards ensuring the candidature of Prof Yemi Osinbajo and an eventual victory in 2023; no member of our team is allowed to get involved in disparaging any former present or serving leader who is in APC,” Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman, the Director of Operations stated at the headquarters of The Progressive Project (TPP) in Abuja where the event held on Thursday.

Lawyers among personalities who met the Osinbajo support groups include former National Secretary of Labour Party Mr, Kayode Ajulo and Mr. Dapo Akinosun (SAN) who is a member of the Chartered institute of Arbitrators UK, American Bar Association, International Bar Association

Others include former Managing Director of Africa Petroleum Plc, Shettima Abba-Gana and former military administrator of Katsina state, Colonel Joseph Akaagerger who served as Senator from 2007 to 2011.

Pointing out that Osinbajo supporters will not back any national executive Council aspirant other than the party leaders’ consensus candidates, Alhaji Usman Aliyu Usman backed Shettima Abba-Gana’s view that no matter how good a product is, it must be consistently marketed, adding that Osinbajo’s positive qualities eases such effort.

“TPP will remain the coordinating body for the efforts of all support groups and we enjoin you to contribute to one another’s success through forthcoming programmes like the New Tribe for Osinbajo’s Uyo rally and the Abuja March being planned by the Osinbajo Grassroots Organisation” (OGO).

“Among efforts being undertaken now is the constitution of a few strategic teams or committees to work on well thought-out ideas,” Usman said.

In his speech, Mr. Dapo Akinosun who noted that the generation that fought the civil war is on its way out, also emphasized that special strategies and tactics with deep foundations in the nation’s laws are being analyzed to make the collective effort a reality.

Kayode Ajulo who spoke in similar vein disclosed that one of the areas to be addressed strategically is about the norms or principles regarding the ‘right of first refusal’, adding that in view of his intellect, capacity and experience,”.

According to Ajulo, his recent suggestion that an APC presidential aspirant should step out of the way has led to incessant threats, including unsettling phone calls to his 86 years old mother who lives in one of the southern states.

“For someone to co-pilot a complex country like Nigeria is no joke; that is why some of us are talking about tight of first refusal but if there is anyone who stands shoulder-to-shoulder with Professor Yemi Osinbajo on integrity, capacity, experience and other qualities, let us have a good debate,” Ajulo remarked.

While various youth groups stressed their preparedness for more effective marketing of the Osinbajo brand, Hajia Rabi Dauda who leads the Coalition of Women for Osinbajo said that women are pushing for Osinbajo’s candidature “solely in the interest of a better future for Nigerian children and generations yet unborn”.

“This mobilization for Osinbajo is a special project aimed towards positive impact on the history of Nigeria and this time around, ethnicity, moneybag politics and other base things of the past no longer matter to Nigerians who love Osinbajo,” Hajia Dauda stated.