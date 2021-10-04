South-South Governors’ Forum will meet tomorrow in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital to discuss the chances of the geopolitical zone in producing the next president of Nigeria in 2023.

A source close to the forum told LEADERSHIP that apart from the 2023 election, the governors will discuss issues surrounding states’ collection of the Value Added Tax (VAT) and the ban on open grazing in the zone, during the meeting, which will hold at Government House, Port Harcourt.

The source said, “From what I gathered, the South-South governors will discuss the issue of the 2023 presidential election. You know from the unfolding political developments, the presidency may come to the southern part of the country in the next dispensation.

“Prominent politicians from the region, including former President Goodluck Jonathan, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers State and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State seem to have been penciled down as possible contenders.

“Also, the issue of VAT and the ban on open grazing in the zone will be discussed. Remember, most of the state governors have assented to the Anti-Open Grazing Bill passed by their various state Houses of Assembly,” he said.