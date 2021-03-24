By Chibuzo Ukaibe |

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday said it has yet to adopt any position on the zoning ahead of the 2023 presidential elections.

The party further explained that it has not taken any decision on any of the recommendations proposed by the Senator Bala Mohammed-led PDP Committee on the review of the 2019 elections.

The PDP, in a statement by its national publicity secretary Kola Ologbondiyan, said it immensely appreciates the overwhelming interest by majority of Nigerians in the PDP as their national rallying point to elect a pan-Nigeria, unifying and people-oriented leadership that would rescue our nation from misrule, come 2023.

“Our party notes that such unprecedented public interest and confidence in the PDP is responsible for the widespread discussions and enquiries on the recommendations of the Committee on the Review of the 2019 Elections.”

The PDP noted that the recommendations will be subjected to its democratic process by relevant organs of the party and consultation across all national interests.

“While our party appreciates the enthusiasm by Nigerians on our nomination processes, the PDP assures that its decision on zoning will be the product of wide consultation, discussions and consensus building, taking into consideration the aggregate aspiration and hope of the generality of the Nigerian people.”