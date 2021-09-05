The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has elected new officials to run its affairs in Benue State with the view to strengthen its chances to produce the next governor of the state in the 2023 general elections.

Paul Salem emerged as the state chairman during the party congress which also reawakened the people’s political consciousness about the party and its activities in the state.

Other vacant positions were also filled at the congress which took place in Alaide town of Gwer East local government area of the state with Ene Odoh elected the state secretary.

Salem in his acceptance speech after being sworn-in by the party’s legal adviser, Regina Okwori, expressed determination that his leadership would work hard to produce the next governor in 2023.

Reacting to the congress, a party faithful, Torkuma Uke, said the political understanding and ideological maturity displayed by its members drawn across the street the three senatorial districts of the state at the congress was enormous and a sign of many good things to come.

On his part, Francis Iduh Alechenu, said that the positive desire by many people had now come as they could seek alternative on the platform of APGA.

He urged the new EXCO to carry all members along and as well work as a team so as to produce the next governor that would rule Benue as well as members of the National Assembly.