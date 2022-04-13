A chieftain of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bauchi State, Senator Ahmed Abdul Ningi has said that there is in no way he fell out with the state Governor Bala Muhammad, assured that they would continue to be united to ensure moving the state forward collectively.

Ningi said they have good understanding between him and the Governor and always they support and respect each other, “Though there is no rift between the two of us, there are a few of the so-called ‘Governors boys’ who are looking for all means to create a scenario of discord between us. They want to achieve their sinister goals”.

The lawmaker while addressing PDP Stakeholders from the Central Senatorial zone of the state at a meeting held at Command Guest House, said that the bond between the Governor and himself is so strong that it cannot be easily broken.

The onetime deputy Senate leader added that politics is about team working and unity stressing that he will continue to support the Governor and his administration to ensure that the PDP delivered on its mandate of developing the state.

According to Ningi, “It may interest you to know that the Governor has always nominated me for great assignments to ensure that the PDP remains the best and strongest party not only in Bauchi state, North-East but in Nigeria”.

“He nominated me to replace Suleiman Nazif Gamawa as the national deputy chairman of the PDP, I did my best to ensure that the national convention was successful, Iyorchia Ayu was elected as the National Chairman and my assignment ended with that”, Ningi said.

Ningi also said, “The rovernor and I served as members of the Board of Trustees (BoT) of the PDP. Our 4 years tenure has expired but the Governor has again directed the state leadership of the PDP to resubmit our names for another 4 years term. This is to tell you that there is no rift whatsoever between us”.

“Any time the governor is going to meet former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, we normally go together, I will then leave them to discuss their issues.

I have never been a party to their discussions, that is what we call trust and understanding”.

He then urged PDP leaders in the state to be team players, set aside sentiments to ensure that the party retained power in the 2023 general elections.