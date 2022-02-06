The political dynamics within the Akwa Ibom State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has assumed a new dimension with the unprecedented “anointing” of Mr Umo Eno, the state commissioner for Lands, by Governor Udom Emmanuel as his preferred governorship aspirant ahead of the party’s primaries and the eventual election in the state.

While the governor’s hurried “anointing” of an aspirant took many political pundits by surprise, it has since caused a split, somewhat, within the party in the state.

As analyst struggle to rationalise the political sense in making such a brazen and hurried declaration, party chieftains in the state have expressed reservation over the entire situation.

At a stakeholders’ meeting last Sunday in Uyo the Akwa Ibom State capital, former Governor Victor Attah announced Eno as the governor’s preferred successor.

Not long after, a picture of the governor laying hands on Eno, a pastor, who knelt in reverance to the governor, went viral.

Although it was learnt that many stakeholders stormed out of the meeting, the chief press secretary to the governor, Mr Ekerete Udo, quoted Emmanuel as saying God picked Eno as the next governor.

Udo added, “The governor announced that he (Eno) was the one God has revealed to him as the next governor of the state and he was unveiled to all the stakeholders from the three senatorial districts of the state by the former governor, Obong Victor Attah, who then commended the choice.”

“It was an array of the political elders made up of senators and House of Representatives members,” Udo said.

Another supporter of the governor’s action, the immediate past national legal adviser of PDP, Mr. Emmanuel Enoidem, said the choice of Pastor Eno came after a series of consultations with relevant stakeholders in the state and prayers to God to reveal the right individual that will continue on the legacies of Emmanuel.

Opposition to the anointing came fron chairman, House Representatives Committee on Judiciary, Mr Onofiok Luke who dismissed it as a nullity. Although he admitted attending the meeting as a mark of respect to the governor, he said he was not aware of the agenda of the meeting.

“I’m not against their endorsement; and I’m not against the elders of the state. But I’m saying the endorsement could have happened after proper consultation.

“I went to Obong Attah and told him why didn’t you talk to all of us who are in this race? Why didn’t you talk to Sen Bassey Albert? Why didn’t you talk to Akan Udofia? Why didn’t you talk to Akan Okon? Why didn’t you talk to James Iniama? It was Obong Attah that made the presentation, not the governor.

“We would have loved their endorsement but that would have been after due consultation. But whoever they would endorse should be the choice of the majority of people in the state.

“So, for me as Onofiok Akpan Luke, I am in the governorship race. I am going to stand election on the platform of my party, the PDP. I am not part of that endorsement at all.

“But I respect their views; I respect the opinion and choice of the governor. I respect Obong Victor Attah and the opinion of the elders of the state. It is their choice. I only respect their opinion; but I am not in support of what they are doing.

“I was ambushed. I didn’t know the agenda of the meeting but I had to respect the governor and attend the meeting. For the good times I had raised my hand, seeking to be allowed to speak but I was ignored,” Luke stated.

Also the absence of some other key stakeholders like the commissioner for Economic Development and Ibom Deep Seaport, Mr Akan Okon, who is also a governorship aspirant, and the commissioner for Information and Strategy, Mr Ini Emembong, was insightful.

Why the rush?

However while watchers of political events in the state have wondered why the governor made such a radical move, findings by LEADERSHIP revealed that the governor’s move emerged shortly after a thanksgiving service and Inauguration of 1,500 sitting capacity recreational centre built by Senator Bassey Akpan representing Akwa Ibom Northeast senatorial district.

It was learnt that the Akpan is poised to contest for the governorship seat in line with the zoning arrangement in the state.

At the thanksgiving and inauguration event which attracted Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan and Governor Emmanuel in attendance, the Senate president had lauded Senator Albert, for always thinking about his people, describing him as a true Nigerian who works for the development of his people and the country in general.

” We are here to thank God for Sen. Akpan for what he has done today, for this multipurpose facility which is not only for sports, but also an educational facility. This facility shows that members of the National Assembly take care of their constituents and we are proud of the three Senators from this state.”

The governor has also said he was proud of the performance of Sen. Akpan, stressing that God has used him to do many things for his people, including the multipurpose facility with the ICT centre.

He called on the people to make good and proper use of the facility for their self development, saying, “I thanked God for today. it could have been a different story, we are proud of our brother Sen. Bassey Akpan for what God has used him to do.”

But sources within the party in the state, confided in LEADERSHIP that the enormous crowd at the event which reflected the political clout of the sitting senator sent panic into the governor’s camp.

A source who pleaded not to be mentioned said “the massive crowd that graced the Senators event sent jitters into the governor’s camp which forced him make that move by anointing a preferred aspirant ahead of the primaries”

He added, “It is shocking for us that a governor who is supposed to be a father to all and give aspirants a level playing field would so brazenly take a position like that.”

The intrigue was further heightened as Albert had in 2015, stepped down for the governor to emerge the PDP candidate following the adoption of a zoning arrangement in the state. Albert was urged by party leaders to go to the Senate with an understanding that his zone will produce the next governor in 2023.

Not a few PDP stakeholders have marveled at the unfolding scenario, including some PDP governors sources told LEADERSHIP.

It was gathered that a governor from South and another from the North East had criticised the lack of tact in adopting an aspirant.

However, Senator Albert, has urged his supporters to be decorous in their responses over recent political development in the state.

He specifically warned that the state Governor, Udom Emmanuel, should not be disrespected on account of his recent public opinion about who should succeed him in office.

His views were contained in an internal memo by his campaign organisation, entitled: “Our Supporters Must Not Insult Our Governor”.

The memo, which was signed by the campaign spokesman, Chief Usoro I. Usoro, read in part: “It has come to the attention of our Principal, Senator (Obong) Bassey Albert (OBA), and the entire leadership of Akwa Ubok Abasi Campaign Organisation that since Gov Udom Emmanuel made known his preferred aspirant, some persons have reportedly been posting some negative articles online purporting same to emanate from our supporters.

“Consequently, Senator Albert, while appreciating the continuous tremendous love and support, has appealed that none of his true supporters should either in words or actions disrespect the person or office of our governor”.

Usoro said further: “Senator Albert holds the governor in high esteem and would never disrespect him or encourage any insult to his person and office”.

The Senator then enjoined his teeming supporters to remain “peaceful, respectful but resolute and focused on the goal, while allowing that same God of yesterday to take charge of tomorrow”.

In his reaction, a lecturer in the Department of Communication Arts, University of Uyo, Dr. Herbert Batta, queried, “Did they pray for the paramount ruler to handpick a successor? Or did they pray for him to provide guidance and a level-playing field for the best homegrown politician to emerge?

“This handpicked one was reportedly awarded a contract before his appointment as commissioner to rework Idua road in Eket, a town he lives in, has his businesses and church; but he messed up the road, made it worse, and abandoned it! Did the government fail to fund the contract?”

Also a former national vice chairman, of PDP in the South South, Chief Edet Nkprubre, has called on the electorate not to misunderstand the preferred aspirant of the state Governor, Emmanuel Udom, as a consensus candidate of the party.

He also urged the governor, who he described as the father and the leader of the PDP in the state, to ensure a level playing field for all aspirants in the race to contest in the primaries rather than the public endorsement of one.

Nkprubre said though the governor has his reserved right to support whosoever he likes, his opinion and decision should not stop other aspirants from contesting in the party primaries.

He described the governor’s presentation of his preferred aspirant, Pastor Umo Eno, as a divine or God revelation to him as rather strange and disturbing and maintained that politics should not be played that way.

He called on Udom not to mix politics with religion, saying that the people would not accept the story behind his endorsement if based on religion.

Nkprube’s charge comes just as the

governor’s preferred aspirant, Umo Eno, seems to have received the blessing of the Deputy Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Moses Ekpo.

The formal presentation of Eno to Ekpo took place at the latter’s government House lodge in Uyo by the director general of the campaign organisation alongside the national leadership of the Maintain Peace Movement.

As it stands, pundits aver that the unfolding scenario could portend an unfavorable disposition for the ruling PDP ahead of the 2023 polls if the party national leadership does not intervene.