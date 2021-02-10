By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Ebonyi State governor, David Umahi, has said the South East would have to sit and discuss with party stakeholders, advancing its cause so that a proper decision can be taken as a family.

Governor Umahi, who recently joined the governing All Progressive Congress (APC), also said everyone in the region have indicated interest to join the party.

He made this remarks after meeting the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), Mai Mala Buni, at the party’s national secretariat, where he requested for more registration forms for the South-east.

Speaking to newsmen Wednesday in Abuja after the meeting, described as “world class” the quality of the sensitisation, mobilisation and organisation of the ongoing APC membership registration, revalidation and update exercise.

He said: “Party discipline requires that you sit down and discuss issues. You advance your reasons and another person will also advance his. And then the party as a family will take position. Not even as a new member. Even if I am an old member I will not like to comment.

While speaking on the exercise, he said “I complained to him that the hundreds of forms at the polling units is a far cry from what we expected. Everybody in South East wants to belong to the APC.

“You know since I joined the party in November, I have not visited the party’s National Secretariat. And so the Chairman afforded me the opportunity while he is around to visit. So, I visited not just because I am visiting first, but to also appreciate the beautiful work the chairman of the party, my dear brother and colleague, Governor of Yobe state is doing for our party, making it to be more digital.

“The ongoing registration, arrangements and logistics and the intentions are very wonderful. It is first class because I have never seen it in any party administration. So it is important I come to commend him and to also commend the staff who are working with him. This is essentially the reasons why I have come.

“Mr. President has actually helped South East so much. And in every of my broadcast or media chats I have always enumerated what Mr. President has done for our people. And Ebonyi State is a shining example of the intervention by Mr. President.

“So the narrative is changing. But, when I went to Jigawa State and saw what they are doing like Yobe, Kebbi and other APC governors, I shouted that we are so much under-reported. Because the only way evil can thrive is for good men to keep quiet.

“So, the South East is very appreciative of the efforts of Mr. President in the development of South East. Everybody is interested in the APC membership registration, revalidation and update exercise. We want the Chairman of the party to take note of this.

“He has assured me how he came about the shortage of forms. And he has also assured me of the expectations of the national leadership of APC in terms of the number of Nigerians we are going to register. It is working out in south-east.”