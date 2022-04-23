The ambition of members of the Lagos State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to produce governor for the state, have been a tall dream and each time the party tried it has always hit a brick wall, in the ruling party in the state because the ruling party has large membership and it has overtime succeeded in endearing itself to the populace through public oriented programmes initiated.

Suffice to say many factors contributed to the poor performance of the PDP in the state. One of the major issues the party has contended with is internal bickering, it has been going from one crisis to the other since 1998 that, the party was established.

While some factions in the party see themselves as the authentic owner of the party, new entrants in the party are treated as outcasts.

The crisis led to the ouster of its foundation chairman Chief Olorunfunmi Bashorun and was succeeded by Alhaji Muritala Ashorobi who also tried to make peace among the party members but things got complicated and getting the party United became a huge challenge.

The choice of candidate for governorship position has always been an anathema, because most of those that have emerged as governorship candidates in the last two decades and some years are considered to be imposed on the party, either by the party leader in the state Chief Olabode George or the presidency. There is this belief that they never emerge based on their popularity among members of the party.

This has created disillusion among party members and as such they don’t have confidence in such candidates and they are not prepared to go out and campaign for such candidates. That in essence also contributed to the party’s abysmal performance at the poll.

In the last 22 years, the only time the party governorship candidates made impressible performance in governorship elections were in 2003 when the party fielded Engineer Funsho Williams as its candidate and 2015 when Jimi Agbaje was its flagbearer

Despite the challenges facing the party, some governorship aspirants believe that their ambition to rule the state could be actualised in the party.

So far three aspirants have shown interest in the governorship race, while two of them, Dr. Ade Dosunmu and Engineer Deji Doherty are old members and are veteran in the governorship race, the third aspirant Babajide Adediran known as Jandor is new in the party.

Doherty

He is an engineer by training, he has been a consistent member of the party. He has always shunned entreaties to defect to another party. His interest to govern Lagos State has been constant and his desire to run has never waned. The 2023 attempt would make it the fifth time he would show interest in the race.

He signified interest to run in 2007 and 2011, 2015,2019 at a time he was the Acting Chairman of the Southwest PDP caretaker Committee, when the Chairman, Chief Ishola Filani, resigned. He relinquished the position when the court ruled that the status quo should be maintained, Filani was returned to his former position.

Out of his commitment to the growth of the party, he was elected the Lagos State chairman of the party, but he did not enjoy his tenure as his administration was subjected to litigation . Again Chief George was averse to his emergence as party chairman. His tenure was truncated by a court ruling that recognised Adegbola Dominic as the party chairman.

His chances of getting the party ticket is slim as he was said to have teamed up with those who worked against the consensus agreement for the state congress, contravening the earlier agreement which ceded the chairmanship to Fawole. The probability of delegates from the other camp voting for him is low.

Dosunmu

He is former Director General Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) ,he was the party governorship candidate for 2011 governorship election defeating his closest rival at the primary Demola Seriki, former minister of state for defence.

He did not do well at the general election because he was believed to be Chief Bode George stooge, so those who were of the view that he was imposed on the party worked against him.

There is the possibility that he suffers the same fate at the party primary because those against George domineering influence in the party may work against his interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Aivoji led state executive may also not be disposed to his candidature since his principal is against the emergence of the state exco.

Also he does not have a structure that cuts across the state, for him to pull a large crowd at the party primary will be a serious challenge. He has always leveraged on Chief George’s political structure which is now decimated due to the crisis in the party, more so it is not certain the faceoff would be resolved before the election.

Adediran (Jandor)

He is a journalist by training, he worked with Lagos State Television LTV 8 before he set up his own television station Core media. He along with other prominent Lagosians, which included Late Princess Adenrele Ogunsanya started the Lagos4Lagos movement, the objective of the movement is to promote an agenda where indigene of the state will occupy a sensitive position in the governance of the state. The movement enjoys the support of some indigenes of the state and those who believe in their cause.

Jandor therefore used the movement to launder his governorship ambition, realising that actualising his dream in the APC would be tough he defected to the PDP, hinging his reason for dumping the party on the fact that his group was excluded from the party congresses from ward level to state level and unpopular candidates who are said to stooges to the leaders of the party are imposed on the party. As far as he is concerned such Exco will only do the bidding of those that put them in office. Though his Group organised a parallel congress, he decided to quit when the party national body failed to attend to the petition they filed.

Jide is a young man in his forties and enjoys the support of the young folks in the party.

His chances of getting the party’s ticket are bright because he is neutral in the crisis going on in the PDP so he may get support from the two aggrieved sides.

He can’t be said to have a formidable structure but the movement he leads endears him to some who believe in his cause.

Whoever emerges as the PDP flag bearer will have a huge responsibility to sell the party to the electorate because the party in power in the state had ruled the state right from the time of Alliance for Democracy (AD), Action Congress of Nigeria (CAN) and All Progressives Congress (APC).

The candidate will have to contest against the incumbent governor of the state, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu who had been endorsed by the Governance Advisory Council (GAC), the highest decision making organ of the ruling All Progressives Congress in Lagos State for a second term in office.