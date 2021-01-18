BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA, Port

Harcourt

The South-South zone of the Coalition of Civil Society Organisations for Transparency and Good Governance, has

described Bauchi State governor,

Senator Bala Mohammed, as the best choice to succeed President

Muhammadu Buhari in 2023, due to his detribalised nature.

South-South zonal coordinator of

the group, Chief Henry Ebikefe Nabena, who addressed newsmen in Port Harcourt at the weekend, stated that Mohammed, who was former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) is devoid of nepotism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nabena further stated that the Bauchi State governor’s doggedness and ability to fix the numerous challenges confronting the nation was seen in his

outstanding and impeccable

performance as FCT minister for

six consecutive years.

He said: “In our march towards 2023, it is crystal clear that what we as a people need is a leader who, apart from being a detribalised Nigerian must have the track

record of service, commitment and be ready to serve the people and bring an end to the myriad of problems confronting our beloved Fatherland today.

“Such a leader must as a matter of fact be patriotic, sagacious, more proactive with good records. He must be able to

rise up to the occasion to address

current alarming state of crime and criminality and corruption leading to the high level of insecurity in the entire country today