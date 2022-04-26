Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, has said he is contesting the forthcoming presidential election because of his vast experience in the last seven years in office.

Osinbajo who said it would be an injustice if he didn’t contest, noted that President Muhammadu Buhari’s open-mindedness in delegating to him serious tasks had aided his experience.

Speaking in Akure, the Ondo State capital when he visited Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu over his aspiration, Osinbajo noted that it was God that put people in power.

According to him, it would be a betrayal of this country for him to retire with all my exposure in government.

While commending Governor Akeredolu for the giant strides in the state, the vice president said, “It is such a special privilege to be called to serve, it is a very special privilege to serve either as exco, house of assembly, even as NWC member.”

Speaking further he said, “I am sure that everybody knows that I have formally declared my intention to run as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“I did so on Monday, April 11th, 2022 and I did so because, first of all, there is nobody that can be anything God does not decide that he would be, only God can make a person president, vice president, governor, anything whatsoever.

“So, I believe the hand of God must be on anything we are doing, but I declared my intention based on first, the fact that I have served, again by the sheer grace of God, I have served for seven years and some months.

“President Muhammadu Buhari, just out of his open-mindedness and his generosity ensured that I was given very serious responsibilities as vice president and I also acted as president.

“In that capacity, I got to know so many things that most people will never come across, even people in government will never come across and I gained a lot of experience on that account.”