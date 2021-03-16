by our correspondent

A coalition of civil society organisations (CSOs) has warned against former President Goodluck Jonathan, All Progressives Congress (APC) leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, amongst others from joining the 2023 Presidential race.

Members of the coalition which include; the Society for Civic Education and Gender Equity (SOCEGE); the Peoples Alliance for Indigenous Rights (PAIR), and Committee for Advancement of Good Governance (CAGG), in a statement yesterday in Abuja, said in the spirit of equity, unity and fairness, it was only expedient that the two major political parties: APC and PDP, do not even consider any aspirant from the North West, South West and South South.

The statement signed by SOCEGE coordinator, North, Muhammed Idris, read in part: “Since the return of the democratic dispensation in 1999, after years of military rule, the South West took off with President Olusegun Obasanjo, who stayed in office for two terms.

consecutive terms and handed over to President Umaru Musa Yaradua from the North West, whose death after two years in office led to the

swearing-in of his vice, Goodluck Jonathan, from the South South as

President.

“Muhammadu Buhari from the North-West became president in 2015, expectedly to complete the term of the late Yar’Adua but was elected

for a second term in 2019. It is worth noting that the North Central, the South East, and the North East have not had the opportunity to

produce the president of this great nation.

“To this end, we call on former President Goodluck Jonathan, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor Aminu Tambuwal and all those from the

aforementioned three geopolitical zones to perish any thought of joining the 2023 presidential race.”