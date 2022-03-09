National chairman of African Action Congress (AAC) Dr Leonard Nzenwa has disowned Omoyele Sowore who has declared to run for president in 2023 under the platform of the party.

AAC stated that Sowore was expelled from the party in 2019 and cannot by any stretch of imagination aspire to contest for any election on its platform, adding that the records are there and cannot be controverted.

This is contained in a statement by the national publicity secretary of the party Sylvester Cletus and made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, yesterday. The party said this clarification has become necessary following inquiries on the purported declaration for which the party was unaware and never gave consent to.

The statement reads in part, ” The National Secretariat of the party in Abuja has cleared the air that Sowore’s purported intention to contest for president on AAC platform when he knew he had long been expelled from the party shows it is a joke taken too far.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It said Nigeria’s Presidency is a serious constitutional business for competent, charismatic, passionate and resourceful citizens who have genuine passion and patriotism to provide progressive leadership that will improve the people’s wellbeing and make Nigeria great again and not for people like Sowore.

“However, the party will only entertain eminent, credible, responsible and patriotic Nigerians who share the same ideology, vision and manifesto of African Action Congress aimed at improving the people’s standards of living. Such charismatic personalities will be given the privilege to contest on the party’s platform so long they meet the constitutional requirements for positions they desire.

“AAC tickets are not for those pursuing personal agenda or aggrandisement at the detriment of disrupting national peace, unity, stability, cohesion and advancement,” it added.

The party said that it is obvious that the state of the nation is bad and will require dynamic, energetic, purposeful, credible, visionary and competent leaders at all levels to redirect the ship of the nation to a path of rectitude, sustainable development and advancement.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That is one reason AAC will not offer tickets to its expelled members, jokers with myopic view of national development and political buccaneers masquerading as democrats to hoodwink unsuspecting members of the public. The party welcomes numerous Nigerians who have recently obtained AAC’s membership cards as we intensify our membership drive across the nation,” it said.