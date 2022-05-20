One of the presidential aspirants of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, has promised that he would embrace restructuring and advance the creation of state police if elected as the president of Nigeria.

The PDP presidential hopeful who stated this while addressing Oyo State delegates to the national convention of the party slated to hold later this month in Abuja, at the Agodi Government House, Ibadan said he had much belief in restructuring adding that the nation might not survive without state police.

Wike while canvassing for votes said he remained the best man for the job and told the delegates to support people with good character and consistency in order to take Nigeria to greater heights, imploring delegates to support his presidential ambition so as to clinch the ticket of the party during the November 28 party’s convention in Abuja.

He, however, promised that he would never leave the party even if he did not win the presidential ticket maintaining that he would continue to work for PDP.

Governor Wike added that the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti had told a former governor of Ekiti State, Dr Ayodele Fayose, to drop his ambition for him (Wike).

Another presidential aspirant of the PDP in attendance, Ayodele Fayose, stated that the PDP in the South West would go to the convention with one voice, expressing optimism that delegates in the South West would go to the convention with 85 per cent of their votes in one place.