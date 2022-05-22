Since the return to democracy, the ANPP/APC has dominated the politics of Yobe and Borno states both at state and national elections. Not even the presidential candidacy of Atiku Abubakar in 2007 and 2019 could sway voters to abandon the party. With President Buhari set to retire from politics, PDP stakeholders since there could be an opening.

For the former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential election would be a make or mare for Adamawa State born politician who had fired many shots at the presidency unsuccessfully.

Mr Abubakar who was once one of the most celebrated vice presidents the country ever had considering how he wielded power in the second tenure of former president Olusegun Obasanjo, have been making frantic efforts to taste the seat of his former boss without a success.

But in the race to the 2023 presidential election, two states that poses a threat to the making of his dream a reality is Borno and Yobe states and unfortunately, the two states are in the Northeast, the region that produced the Turakin Adamawa.

The dominance of the ruling All Progressives Congress ( APC ) in the two states of Borno and Yobe is the major nightmare that will likely stand in the way of the People’s Democratic Party presidential hopeful unless a massive homework is done to re-write history.

This is because from the inception of democracy till date, Borno and Yobe had been bonded towards one political direction in every election with the 2019 being the last general election not an exception.

However, being that Mr Abubakar would have to slug it out with the PDP’s presidential Aspirants before getting the ticket to face whoever emerges presidential Candidate of the APC , the task for him first is how to wriggle himself out of the three Aspirants of the party from the Northeast who are also making waves with their campaign trains moving round the country.

Indeed, the Northeast delegates for the PDP presidential primary would have to decide between the incumbent Governor of Bauchi State, Mr Bala Mohammed, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen of Borno and of course, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and indeed Aspirants from other parts of the country who besieged the Northeast canvassing for votes.

Thus , whoever emerges from the major opposition party, the PDP and as well as other parties fielding presidential candidates would face the intimidating voting strength of the ruling APC in Borno and Yobe to meet up with the required votes to clinch the exalted seat.

In his quest to fulfil his burning desire to rule the country, on 25th November 2006, Atiku announced that he would run for president, and on 20th December 2006, he was chosen as the presidential candidate of the Action Congress (AC).

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on 14th March, 2007, released the final list of 24 aspirants for the April 21 presidential election. Atiku’s name was missing from the ballot. INEC issued a statement, stating that Atiku’s name was missing because he was on a list of persons indicted for corruption by a panel set up by the government.

The former vice president headed to the courts on 16th March to have his disqualification overturned.

The Supreme Court unanimously ruled on 16th April that INEC had no power to disqualify candidates. The ruling, therefore, allowed Atiku to contest the election. Though, official results revealed that Atiku came third with 2.8 million votes behind PDP candidate, Umaru Yar’Adua, and All Nigerians Peoples Party (ANPP) candidate then, President Muhammadu Buhari.

Following the 2007 elections, Atiku returned to the PDP. In October 2010, he announced his intention to contest for the presidency. On November 22nd, a Committee of Northern Elders selected him as the Northern Consensus Candidate, over Babangida, former National Security Adviser, Gen. Aliyu Gusau, and Governor Bukola Saraki of Kwara State.

In January 2011, Atiku contested for the Presidential ticket of his party alongside President Jonathan and Sarah Jibril, and lost the primary, garnering 805 votes to President Jonathan’s 3,542.

Atiku again in 2015 gave a shot at the number one position by contesting the presidential primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC). The incumbent President, Muhammadu Buhari, polled 3,430 votes, Kwankwaso came second scoring 974 votes and while Atiku came third with 954 votes.

Prior to 2019 general election, Atiku was on the move again when he dumped the ruling APC for PDP.

The keenly contested presidential primary saw a total of 3,274 delegates accredited. At the end of the voting exercise, 68 votes were voided, while former governor of Plateau state, Jonah Jang scored 19 votes, Prof. Datti Baba-Ahmed scored 5 votes, former Senate President, David Mark got 35 votes, former Minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki scored 65 votes, former governor of Jigawa state, Sule Lamido got 96 votes, former governor of Sokoto state, Attahiru Bafarawa scored 48 votes, Governor of Gombe state, Dr. Ibrahim Dankwambo got 111 votes, former PDP caretaker chairman, Ahmed Makarfi scored 74 votes, former governor of Kano state, Senator Rabiu Kwankwanso scored 158 votes, Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki scored 317 votes, Governor of Sokoto state, Aminu Tambuwal scored 693 votes, while Atiku scored 1,585.

As the 2023 presidential election comes and the various political parties presidential candidates move through nooks and crannies of the country soliciting for delegates votes, all eyes would be on the Adamawa borno politician to see him grab his party’s ticket and eventually break the jinx of becoming president of Nigeria after several attempts.

Therefore, how Atiku will clear the votes from the two APC dominated states of Borno and Yobe is what political pundits are watching from the fence.

Speaking on Atiku’s past woes in Borno and Yobe states, Borno Elder statesman, Alhaji Ahmed Ashemi attributed his past failures to incompetent and insincere managers of the PDP in the two states.

Ashemi added that Atiku’s handicap is his attitude of going to every election with new set of people that manages his campaign, adding that the PDP presidential hopeful is in the habit of abandoning those who worked for him previously for new set of people.

He added that if Atiku continues using the characters that managed him in the past election in both Borno and Yobe states, he will lose the election as in the previous elections.

“ If he can bring in good people who can work for him in the two states, they can at least reduce the loss of votes and reduce the gap between PDP and APC to a manageable level.

“ There is some element of insincerity and lack of capacity to contain APC’s machinery in the two states. He needs people who are sincere, unfortunately, Atiku has one handicap. He goes to new battles with new soldiers . He lacked capacity and experience to hold companions. He has a way of abandoning those that went to battle with him. If he doesn’t change his style, it is going to remain the same loss and loss,” Alhaji Ashemi noted.

For another elder statesman, Mr Gwamna Ibrahim Mshelizza , without doubt 2019 would be repeated in Borno and Yobe states.

Mshelizza said this is because right from the second republic , where other parts of the country were dominated by major political parties like the Nigeria Peoples Party ( NPN ) , Borno and then Gongola were ran by the Great Nigeria Peoples Party ( GNPP ) which belonged to the son of soil.

He added that Borno and Yobe had always had one track mind, noting that when others were in PDP, they remained in All Nigeria Peoples Party ( ANPP ) and now that they have gone to APC , they will be APC even if the whole federation is going to other parties.

“ I see a situation where a Borno or Yobe man having made his mind to go to APC , he will maintain his APC . Infact, it will be greatest surprise if the PDP can record one house of representative within Borno and Yobe states.

“ You can imagine when Adamu Waziri was a Minister, he contested the governorship election under the PDP several times and hardly got 13 percent of votes. If iam Atiku, I wouldn’t even come to campaign in Borno and Yobe states,” he said.

However speaking, the Chairman of PDP in Borno state, Alhaji Zanna Gadama, said Atiku having attempted presidential elections before is capable of springing suprise in the delegates and eventually Presidential election.

“ It is not just about having a candidate but about who is going to win the election for the PDP. We have three candidates from the Northeast for the presidential election under PDP. All of them are presidential materials .

“ And it is hoped that one of them will emerge as presidential candidate. We feel that Northeast have been marginalised. So we are looking for opportunity for the Northeast,” said Zanna Gadama.