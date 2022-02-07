Women from the South East geopolitical zone, have thrown their weight behind Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State, to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

The group, under the aegis of Igbo Women Forum, boasted that it would do all within its powers, to mobilise at least 25 million votes for Bello in the 2023 presidential election.

The group said it would be holding “a mother of all rallies in Abuja”, to declare their support for the governor of Kogi State.

The group in a statement yesterday by its president, Lady Uju Obi, revealed that, “among other qualities Governor Bello possesses, is his priority for the nation’s unity and security.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Obi said, “Unlike other aspirants, Bello has shown the capacity to quell the rising tide of terrorism, kidnapping and other criminal vices across the nation.

“Another trait that stands out about the Kogi State governor is his national appeal as he is loved by most Nigerians – irrespective of religion, tribe and ethnicity.

“This isn’t surprising, as Governor Bello has carried everyone along in his government, not minding the usual sentiments,” Obi said.

At 46, she also believed that Bello would represent a paradigm shift from the era of old, tired and seemingly sick rulers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Igbo women, however, urged the All Progressives Congress (APC) to forfeit the mooted idea of zoning its presidential ticket to the south.