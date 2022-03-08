Some women members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) under the auspices of PDP National Women Parliament have called on leaders of the party to close ranks or risk losing Ogun State again to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in next year’s general elections.

The group, in a statement signed jointly by the national coordinator Hon. Yetunde Odubote, national secretary, Omolara Popoola Williams and diaspora coordinator Olanike Babawande, lamented the prolonged legal tussles among party leaders in the state, calling the gladiators to think critically about what has happened to the Party in the past.

The statement reads, “Our party governed the state for eight productive years but lost to the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), now all Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2011, 2015 and 2019 general elections. We are about to lose the upcoming 2023 general elections again if care is not taken.

“Have we forgotten why we lost all those electioneering years? Internal divisions, rancour, bickering, infighting and all, current PDP leaders continue to bicker and fight on faction bases to suit their personal interest.

“A unification rally was held towards producing another governor in 2017, all attended but at the end of the day, our party was enmeshed in legal tussles that started at the National level where one of the leaders followed the national leader then Ali Modu Sherif that lost to the caretaker Chairman Aliyu Markafi.

The women group accused some past national leaders of PDP not resolving the crisis in the state but stocking the fire leaving the issues to fester, “instead of resolving these crises in Ogun State PDP, they have taken turn in milking the problems, turning it into a cash cow”.

“We love this party, and we cannot be watching our locality rot away because of internal crises, we are imploring our leaders to please intercede.

“Enough of legal tussle, we need another level of intervention to amicably resolve this matter as was done in Oyo State.

“We are all deeply concerned. Our focus now is how we can collectively

reclaim and redeem all our stolen mandates, especially the governorship and general election,” the group said.