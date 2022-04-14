The African Democratic Congress (ADC), yesterday declared free nomination forms to women, youths and Persons Living With Disabilities (PWD) for elective political offices at all levels in the 2023 general elections.

The ADC national chairman, Mr. Ralphs Nwosu, who stated this in Abuja, said the move became imperative to ensure the much needed inclusiveness for women, youths and PWDs in the governance of the country.

In a statement he issued, Nwosu said women, youths and PWD represent 75 per cent of the nation’s population hence the need to mainstream them by giving them opportunity to contest elections into political positions.

He described the demography as critical stakeholders who with their unique characteristics and capacities are at a vantage position to contribute meaningfully to national development if given the enabling environment.

“Since the demography represents a critical mass of the nation’s population, giving them opportunity to seek elective offices by removing financial inhibitions posed by high cost of nomination forms in most political parties in the country is ADC’s contribution to the growth of the nation’s democracy and development,” Nwosu said

He insisted that the gesture will throw up abundant human talents that otherwise would have been excluded from the governance space.

“The National leadership of the ADC has resolved to waive the cost of nomination forms for our women, youths and people living with disabilities who wish to partake in the 2023 general elections.

“This gesture is to encourage this critical demography to seek elective offices to enable them to contribute their abundant talents to uplift the tempo of governance and development in the country.

“The ADC is convinced that the majority of our women, youths and persons living with disabilities are capable and competent to contest elections and participate in governance in the country, hence the need to waive nomination fees to enable them realise their hitherto repressed political aspirations.

“We believe the country will witness tremendous and speedy development if a substantial number of women, youths and PWDs aspire to and attain key political positions at all levels,” the statement added.