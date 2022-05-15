As political parties are finalizing arrangements for the conduct of primary elections, aspirants seeking to emerge flag-bearers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the governorship seat in Katsina State are intensifying lobbying to woo delegates ahead of the exercise.

Katsina, being the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC and Governor Aminu Bello Masari will prefer the party’s ticket goes to an aspirant that will consolidate on the gains of the party in the last eight years, and as such, the aspirant must have the required potential and credentials to emerge victorious at the primary.

There were eight aspirants in APC that are contesting to pick the party’s ticket for the 2023 governorship election in the state, and they include the state deputy governor, Dr Mustapha Muhammad Inuwa, QS Mannir Yakubu, Arch. Ahmed Dangiwa, Dr Dikko Radda, Dr Faruq Lawal Jobe, Umar Tata, Senator Abubakar Sadiq Saidu Yar’adua and Abbas Umar Masanawa

Of all these aspirants, Senator Abubakar Sadiq Yar’adua, who is from Katsina Central is said to be leading and shaking the table to pick the party ticket, considering his record of achievements and experiences in both public and private sectors.

Governor Masari who kept mute on who is his anointed candidate, is likely to favour Senator Yar’adua over others at the end of the day, because of their closeness and cordiality in past.

Born in Katsina on 6th June 1960, Senator Yar’adua had his primary education at the Gidado Primary School in Rafukka and 1973, he attended the Daura Teachers’ College for his secondary education. And later got admission to study Mass Communication at the Bayero University, Kano, where he graduated in 1985 as the best graduating student. He also went back to the same University in Kano and obtained a Master’s Degree in Business Administration in 1995.

In his quest to further his education, Senator Yar’adua proceeded to the University of Lagos, Akoka, and obtained another master’ Degree in Political Science, and thereafter, he proceeded to the University of Sussex, Brighton, the United Kingdom where he obtained a Master Degree of Arts in International Relations. He is currently enrolled for his PhD in Law at the University of Hull, in the UK.

As a man whose experience traverses every sector, Senator Yar’adua was said to have served in the public service diligently, conscientiously and patriotically to no fault, neither was he involved in any dubious and corrupt activities that involve stealing of public funds, despite numerous opportunities around him.

Aside from being the Chief Press Secretary to two governors of Katsina State, Chief Commercial Officer at the National Maritime Authority, and Executive Director at the Nigeria Ports Authority, Senator Yar’adua was elected Member of the House of Representatives, where he chaired the House Committee on Foreign Affairs and later the Chief of Staff to Speaker Aminu Bello Masari. And later became the Senator, representing the people of Katsina Central Senatorial district, and within those periods, Senator Yar’adua left the services with a clean and healthy record in both character, commitment and attitude.

Those whose paths crossed either at the workplace or in the political arena would attest to the fact that, Senator Yar’adua is an honest, truthful and a man of candour, who has much faith in God, hence his “aspiration to be Governor of Katsina State is to lead the state not to rule it; to give to it not to take from it; to rebuild it, not to destroy it; to repair and stitch the damages and not to deepen the wounds.”

He is indeed one aspirant that has a volume of profile with great potential that depicts him as the most likeable that would withstand the enormous challenges of the state.

Senator Yar’adua came from the same ward and Senatorial district as the late President Umaru Musa Yar’adua who strived for the same seat with the incumbent Governor Masari in 2014, where he was defeated in the primary election.

Checks revealed that Senator Yar’adua is now popular among youths and women, hence wooing delegates would be an easy ride for him, more so that, he is a close ally with the incumbent Governor Masari.

His desire to aspire and to subsequently emerge victorious at the general polls was to intelligently and robustly address the fundamental issues and problems of Katsina State, as it affects the welfare, well-being and economic development of the state.

According to Yar’adua, the state needs “someone with enormous ability to relate local issues and problems and situate them within the context of prevailing global economic realities and dynamics. We need a good and kindhearted person with a clean and unblemished record. In the current circumstances, I believe I am that person.

“I intend to provide honest and purposeful leadership based on knowledge and global best practices. I intend to assemble young, vibrant and honest people as advisers and managers of government institutions and MDAs. I will assiduously dedicate myself to reviving the State’s economy, re-order its economic base, and distributing its wealth fairly and equitably among the various segments and strata of society as well as providing equal opportunities to all – men and women, rich and poor, the young and the old.

“I am ready and prepared to provide good governance to the people with all sincerity, through the help of experts from various fields of endeavours, who designed and documented some ready-to-be implemented Programmes of Action on Education, health-care, agriculture and irrigation, forestry and water resources, mining, industrialisation, youths unemployment, empowerment and social support efforts”

Other areas of focus also include government restructuring and re-engineering, housing and urban renewal, women’s development and child-care, the fight against corruption and drug abuse, land administration, local government and Chieftaincy matters among others in the action plan.

Clarifying further that if given the mandate, his administration would create at least 100,000 direct and indirect jobs every year for the teeming youths in areas of traffic and road wardens, revenue collectors, tree planters and nurseries, as well as community neighbour-hood security officers.

Senator Yar’adua reiterated that he will embark on a massive state-wide afforestation scheme that will see his government plant up to 1 million trees per annum.

Most significantly, he announced his plans to confront the current insecurity challenges head-on, where the people will go about their businesses peacefully.

“We cannot idly stand by and watch criminals; bandits, insurgents, bigots and zealots terrorist innocent citizens, indiscriminately killing and maiming our people as well as raping our women and girls and separating young babies from their mothers. This is sheer criminality and is unacceptable to me as your Governor. It must stop!”, he added.

Aside from establishing the Katsina State Economic Development Fund, which we intend dispensed loans, it is also the intention of his administration to expand the State’s internally generated revenue by identifying new sources and areas and significantly close loopholes that allow pilferage and stealing, such as he targets to improve IGR by 1000% in four years.

“We will also establish a programme that will financially support poor and indigent pupils and students in basic and higher education. We plan to set up an independent anti-corruption agency and a Drugs/Substance Abuse Hospital and Rehab Centre.

“As you all know, Katsina State is now in a dire and critical socio-political and economic situation that requires urgent remediation and fixing. We need to quickly come to the rescue of our state and salvage it from its current security challenges and economic quagmire – both of which are results of decades of utter neglect of the teeming talakawa that constitute more than 99% of our state’s population, by those who should serve them.

“To revamp the fortunes of our State, we need a leader with credible and impeccable character, incorruptible, courageous, bold, brutally honest and empathetic. We need someone with good and sound education; a person with an abiding and uncompromising faith in Allah in both his deeds and pronouncements.

“Our next governor should have a great understanding of economics and the economy, a politician that understands people, their desires, needs and wants, and who has vast experience in public service and the private sector.

“We need a governor that understands power and power relations, who can intelligently and robustly analyse fundamental issues and problems of society. Someone with an enormous ability to relate local issues and problems and situate them within the context of prevailing global economic realities and dynamics. We need a good and kindhearted person with a clean and unblemished record. In the current circumstances, I believe I am that person.