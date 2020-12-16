By ANDREW ESSIEN ABUJA

Former governor of Zamfara State, Senator Ahmed San, has insisted the there was no pre-existing agreement, written or otherwise that made zoning a factor for contesting any office within the governing All Progressive Congress (APC) since the period of the merger.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yariman Bakura further revealed that he will be contesting for the presidency come 2023 despite being from the same geopolitical zone as President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja, he stressed that even if there was ever such an agreement, the same was not provided for by the Nigerian Constitution and thus was not tenable and therefore, not binding.

“You see, I don’t think there is anything like agreement. You can ask Mr President, he led the group, Asiwaju was there, I was part of it, there was no meeting I didn’t attend or any meeting that I attended that there was such agreement. Agreement can’t be verbal, it has to be written.

“In any case, any agreement that is contrary to laws of this country is not an agreement. The Constitution is very clear, the Constitution of the political parties, the Electoral Act. We are in a democracy and democracy is governed by processes and procedures and by laws. So the Constitution of Nigeria doesn’t recognize anything called zoning and likewise check APC Constitution.

“If there is that agreement why didn’t we put it in the Constitution? So nobody will just come and say that there is an agreement, take your Constitution and amend it, put that agreement if there is then nobody will come from another side and work against the Constitution. As a democrat, as a citizen of Nigeria, I can aspire based on the laws of Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Constitution has given rights and privilege to every citizen which believes he has something to offer to aspire for any office, irrespective of his state of origin, his tribe, ethnicity, religion; you have right, the Constitution has given us guarantee to participate in the political process,” he insisted.

Asked the fairness and equity in contesting having come from the same geographical zone with President Muhammadu Buhari who has done eight years, he replied: “Can I give you example of America, George Bush (Snr) was President, George Bush (Jnr) became President. They are from the same family not from the same state, not from the same zone. This is democracy, if Nigerians decides to vote for Yarima, so it be.”

On the Governors of North-West States unduly romancing insurgents and bandits by way of granting amnesty to them, he said that both amnesty, stick and carrot should be employed.

“Initially I was in support of negotiations because I have seen that negotiations had worked in the Niger Delta issue. We got amnesty programme and that why we have peace in the Niger Delta. So anything that will bring peace and stability, I think it should be considered.

“However, the Governors should employ carrot and stick approach, talking to them and where necessary, use military and police power to ensure that all those erring members of the indigents who refused to accept the agreement reached between them and government are brought to book. So that’s what they need to do,” he said.