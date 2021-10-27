adebYoruba Young Professionals Network (YYPN) a socio-cultural group has canvassed support for the emergence of Nigerian president from the South-East geo-political zone come 2023 general election.

National president of YYPN, Segun Lawal made this known in a press conference in Akure, Ondo State.

Lawal stressed the importance of an Igbo presidency to national unity and development, according to him, this waking call cannot be overemphasized because the region that has never produced a president before will feel the sense of inclusion, especially in the wake of the incessant agitation currently going on in and around the country, adding that, it is imperative to support the emergence of a Nigerian president of the south-east extraction in 2023 in the spirit of one Nigeria.

He said the group is eager to support the vision of the United Better Nigeria initiative (UBNi); a national advocacy group canvassing support for the actualisation of South East Presidency in 2023, also pledged their unwavering support to the national coordinator, Mrs Nkolika Mkparu Okeke, as the group continue to carry out public awareness, sensitization and advocacy for a South-East Presidency 2023.