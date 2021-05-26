A non-partisan political youth movement, the Afenifere for Collective Transformation, has expressed support for the presidential bid of Kogi State governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

Members of the group who were drawn from six states of the south west including Kogi and Kwara states who stormed Ibadan under the banner of Southwest Benefit Conference to kick-off campaign for the presidential ambition of the governor said he is qualified for the position.

Speaking at the conference with the theme: “Youths Own The Power”, the group’s director general, Prince Tolu Ajayi (PTA) said the vision was to position good youth leaders in political offices in Nigeria.

“We belong to a generation that is endowed by God to build and develop the nation with their collective energy. We belong to a generation called the independent generation politically and economically.”