Leader of the defunct Niger Delta Peoples Volunteer Force (NDPVF), Alhaji Mujaheed Dokubo-Asari, has described the decision of the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, to contest for the 2023 presidential election as unrealistic.

Dokubo-Asari, who disclosed this while speaking on a live television programme monitored in Port Harcourt, said Wike does not look like a President.

He said: “It’s laughable that Wike wants to be President. Look at him, does he look like a president? Will Nigerians want a president like that?

“He himself should know that it’s not possible, yes everybody is entitled to contest, it’s our PVCs and we are going to examine the person.”

Meanwhile, ina another development, a youth group in Rivers State, the Nigeria South-South Youths Initiative (NSSYI), has called on Governor Wike to fulfil the promises he made to Rivers youths and workers seven years ago.

National president of the group, Imeabe Oscar, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Port Harcourt, said the governor had during his campaign promised to create jobs, pay pensioners, empower youths, offer scholarships as well as bursary awards to students, but none has been fulfilled.

Oscar explained that if the governor fail to heed to the advice and push on with his presidential ambition, the group will be forced to take over Government House in protest within two months.

He stated that the 5,000 jobs promised by the governor during his first tenure are not even enough for the state and demanded that 60,000 jobs should be created to cushion the effect of unemployment in the state.