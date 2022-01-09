A coalition of 57 youth and student groups have resolved to endorse Vice President Yemi Osinbajo as part of strategies to signal a resolve that Nigerian youth cannot afford to remain indifferent to the nation’s political process and its future, the National Coalition of Youth and Students (NACOYS) have declared.

“For the future of Nigeria, we firmly believe that the man Yemi Osinbajo SAN, GCON is the best qualified for the office of the President, especially with his intellectual accomplishment, empathy for the younger generation, understanding of the economy and the fact that he has the experience of being an acting President and Vice President with uncompromised passion to consolidate on the achievements of the last seven years,” said Barrister Festus Ofume, the coalition’s National Coordinator.

In a communique read following their meeting with officials of The Progressive Project (TPP) which is the sole coordinating body for scores of existing and upcoming pro-Osinbajo groups across Nigeria, representatives of the 57 youth organizations that constitute NACOYS also emphasized a firm resolve to mobilize at least five million youth across Nigeria to support Osinbajo if he finally decides to run for the presidency in 2023.

“Being the most viable candidate for the office of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, we shall, in the best of today’s youth and coming generations, strive towards the election of Professor Yemi Osinbajo SAN, GCON as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023,” said NACOYS coordinator, Barrister Festus Ofume while reading the 57 youth organizations’ three-page communique at the TPP office in Wuse, Abuja on Monday afternoon.

ADVERTISEMENT

He went further: “At our enlarged meeting held at Abuja on the 10″ day of January, 2022, we unanimously endorse Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON as our candidate for the top job of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria for the 2023 general elections; we came to this conclusion after due consultation nationwide and after a thorough assessment of all he has done over the past seven years.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is not only the best qualified among all the names being mentioned as potential aspirants; he is also the most qualifies in terms of practical potentials towards redressing issues of deep concern such as the rule of law and unemployment; he has consistently demonstrated deep passion for impactful economic policies and we all know a bit about his roles in the Economic Recovery and Growth Project (ERGP) and other policies targeting macro-economic stability and restoration of economic growth,” Ofume stated.

The NACOYS communique also emphasized the necessity for power shift from North to South and the need to pick an experienced and competent person from the north as a running mate towards ensuring further consolidation of Nigeria’s unity as realization of collective aspirations for progress, peace and development.

“We, members of NACOYS and other stakeholders have resolved that Yemi Osinbajo who is a Southerner should succeed President Buhari as the tide is set for the presidency to rotate to the south; in this regard, we know that Mr. Yemi Osinbajo SAN, GCON will select his running mate from the North to balance the political equation and ensure effective representation of the North bur for the national interest and the interest of future generations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After scrutinizing the current challenges of the country and the pertinent efforts and roles played by Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON towards containing these challenges, we are firmly confident about his capacity to address all the challenges the country is currently facing, if given the chance to serve in the capacity of Commander in Chief and the Chief Executive Officer of the country.

“After due consideration and a nationwide sampling of opinions among the youths and students across Nigeria’s six geo-political zones, we came to the firm conclusion that Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, GCON is a well-liked and highly acceptable figure to people across the country; we are in no doubt that he is best qualified to foster national unity and quench the incessant aggressive quest for self-determination and demarcation of Nigeria,” the coalition stated.

The youth coalition’s communique which also emphasized confidence in VP Osinbajo’s capacity to lift millions of Nigerians out of poverty and create vast opportunities for millions of youth in technology-related fields was signed by representatives of 57 organizations drawn from the North Central, North West, South West, North East, South East and South South geo-political zones.

The groups include

North Central Youth Assembly of Nigeria

(NCYAN)

2 ECOWAS Youth

Parliament

ADVERTISEMENT

3 Kwara Youth

Movement

4. Association of

Northern Nigeria

Students

5 Arewa Youth And

Students Assembly

(AYASA)

6 Arewa Youth

Parliament (AYP)

7 National Youth

Progressive Front Usman Mubarak

8 Sir Ahmadu Bello

Youth Council of

Nigeria ( ABYCN)

9 National Association of

University Students

(NAUS)

10 Nigeria Good

Governance And

Transparency Initiative

11 National Youth

Awareness Group.

12 APC National Students

Vanguard

13 Association of

Northern Yoruba

Students

14 Arewa Youths

Congress of Nigeria

15 Petroleum Training

Institute SUG

16 Federal Polytechnic

Offa SUG

17 Delta State University

Abraka SUG

18 Kwara State

University, ilorin

19 Rufus Giwa

Polytechnic SUG

20 Akwa Ibom State

University SUG

21 Federal University of

Technology Akure

SUG

22 University of Benin

SUG

23 Northern Yoruba

Youth Forum

24 National Association of

Polytechnic Students

(NAPS)

25 National Forum For

Youths and Women

Education

Development

26 Auchi Polytechnic

SUG

27 Coalition of North

Central Vanguard

28 Part-time Students’

Union Government

29 Ufedo Udama

Meetings of Ojoku

Sons Daughters

30 Nigeria Alliance of

Muslim and Christan

Youth (NAMCY)

31 Arewa Youth Forum:

(Kogi Chapter)

32 Arewa Awareness

Parliament

33 Concerned Benue Youth For

Good Governance

34 Inext Youths

Forum (IYF) Oyo State

35 Arewa Youth

Assembly

36 Unified Nigerian

Youth Forum

37 Arewa Youth Peace

Initiative (AYPI) ,

Nigerian Women Peace

Initiative Association

(NWPIA)

39 National Youth’s

Awareness Group.

40 National Association of

Business

Administration and

Management Students

(Kogi State Polytechnic

Chapter)

41 Igala Youth Forum Comrade Tijani

H Ojonugwa

42 Intellectual Youth

Alliance of Nigeria

43 Northern Youth

Council of Nigeria

44 Kogi Youth Progressive

Movement

45 Coalition for Youth

Engagement for Better

Nigeria.

46 Ebira Peace Movement Initiative (EPMI)