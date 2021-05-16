BY ADEBIYI ADEDAPO, Abuja

A group of Nigerian youths under the auspices of Youths Earnestly Demand for Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in 2023 (YED 4 GEJ) has pledged to fund the campaign of former president Goodluck Jonathan, as they demand that he should re-contest for the position of president come 2023.

The group in a statement jointly signed by its national chairman, Prince Teddy Omiloli, and the national director of operations, Comrade Douye Daniel, described the former president as a national bridge-builder, an unifier, and a solution to Nigeria’s problem.

“We are demanding that Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan returns to power as president, come 2023 and we have resolved to fund his electioneering campaign, should he accept the call.

“We the youths are ready to purchase Jonathan’s form in any party he chooses to contest and we will fund his electioneering campaign from beginning to the end, the moment he accepts this divine call. We decided to take this up as a result of our readiness to contribute to restructuring Nigeria for a better future.

“At this point, after a vivid look into the ideologies and activities of our present political players which includes the youths and elders, we saw in Goodluck Jonathan, a true democrat, a nation builder, a divine inspired goal-oriented leader with integrity that has the solution to the present Nigeria’s problem. He (Jonathan) has proven that he can sacrifice anything to ensure the unity, peace, and development of our great nation Nigeria,” they said.

The group, however, urged Nigerians, particularly the youths to join the call for the former president’s return to power.

“We, as youths of this great nation after discovering the Nigeria problem and found the solution in Goodluck Jonathan, we are calling on all Nigerians including our political elite, present administration, and religious leaders to join the call for the return of Goodluck Ebele Jonathan and also join our #BringbackGEJ project.

“We call on every Nigerian to lend a voice to the demand for the return of Goodluck Jonathan come 2023 as he has no choice but to accept the call for him to render service to humanity in the capacity of the President of Nigeria,” the group added.

The group further noted that, “Jonathan met a Nigeria with a faulty constitution, saw the need to restructure Nigeria and called for a national confab in 2014 but was not allowed to implement it, rather he was voted out of office in 2015 because most Nigerians including we the youths were too blind then, to see that our problem as a nation is our inability to re-discuss our union as a people after living together for 100 years without moving forward as a result of some mistakes we directly or indirectly made.”