The newly elected chairman of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Kwara State, Chief Dele Ogunbayo, said the party will wrest power from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state come 2023.

Ogunbayo spoke in Ilorin, the state capital, after the election and inauguration of new state executives of YPP.

He stated the preparedness of his team to ensure a resounding success for YPP at the poll during the 2023 general elections in the state.

“Young Progressives Party will, by the grace of God, rule Kwara State come 2023. Our party will triumph in all elective positions in the state and even at the national,” Ogunbayo stated.

He added, ”To my colleagues who are also elected from various senatorial districts, please let us be up and doing and work as one family. We must all serve as good examples to other members of the party. Let this be our watchwords – Kwara State must be liberated from the hands of the cabals”.

Inaugurating the newly elected executives, the national secretary of the party, Barr. Vidiyeno Bamaiyi hailed the peaceful conduct of the congress.

Bamaiyi urged the new executives to embark on massive membership mobilisation and also encourage prospective voters to obtain their permanent voters card.

This, he said, will make the dream of YPP taking over the reins of governance in the state possible come 2023.