Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) has said it is putting finishing touches to changing its name after it admits like minds from other political platforms into its fold ahead of the 2023 general elections.

ZLP national chairman, Dan Nwanyanwu, who stated this yesterday while briefing journalists, after the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting, in Abuja, added that the plan would make the party more Inclusive of progressive tendencies.

He insisted that the action would not make the party less pro-people, adding however that it would position the party as the much talked about third force.

Nwanyanwu who also urged youths, women, as well as persons with disabilities, to take advantage of the party’s affordable nomination forms for the 2023 elections, noted that the party would commence its primaries on May 27 with the State Houses of Assembly nomination and conclude with the presidential primary on June 1, having concluded other congresses in most of the states in the country.

He further lambasted the comments made by the spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF) Hakeem Baba-Ahmed over the Igbo’s leaving the country if they want, adding that such comments can only come from a foreigner

While quoting Baba-Ahmed as coming from Mauritania, Nwanyanwu who dismissed the statement as baseless, however, said “Such comments can only come from persons that are not Nigerians.”

On their change of name and congresses, he said, “We have held our congresses across the states, except in few states, that we will soon conclude their own congresses. We are also ready with the primaries in line with the timetable published by INEC. Our primaries for the state assemblies will commence on the 27th and terminate with the presidential primary on 1st of June where the presidential candidate will be unveiled.

“We are calling on the youth to use this window. This opportunity of free nomination for them, for women, for people living with disability to come and run on our platform.

“The ZLP NEC also considered tinkering with its name, changing its name to something that will be more accommodating. We have issues from people in the progressive bloc and conservatives who are progressives in their actions and dealings that they should be accommodated. And these are some of the challenges we have faced in this nomination process.

“We are coming up with a new name to accommodate all shades of opinion. This party Will grow and be better than what it is.

“We don’t want to leave any group behind. But everything must be hinged on the people. On the masses. It is not a question of having an ideology that will not protect the people. We will not lose sight of our ideology. We will not lose sight of our mission and vision.”