A political group, Njem Igbo Initiatives, has called on all major political parties in Nigeria to zone the 2023 presidency to the South East to ensure peaceful coexistence.

The president and Global Convener of Njem Igbo Initiative, Mr. Chidozie Okoli who made this call in a press briefing in Abuja, said the Igbo man has what it takes to propel Nigeria to greater heights politically, socially, economically and otherwise.

He said they cannot call for an end to the zoning arrangement presently because it would not bring peace to the country, and the zoning system in Nigeria has to be completed.

“It is important that all the major ethnic groups produce the president before we would agree to end the zoning arrangement. The emergence of an Igbo man as president in 2023 would equally bring an end to protests in the South East region.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Nigeria is built on a Tripod (Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba). Therefore the South East should be allowed to produce the president come 2023. However, the South East should not sit down, cross their hands and expect to be given the presidency on a platter of gold. Political power is not given, political power is taken by whoever desires to occupy any political position.

“The South East political leaders must rise to the occasion. They must unite and speak with one voice and must build bridges across the political, religious, ethnic, and regional divides in the country. They must lobby political leaders from other regions, they must shake hands with others who also have interest in the position,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT