United States President, Joe Biden has revealed that he plans to seek reelection for the office of President in 2024.

Biden, 78, is the oldest person to take office as president in US history and it fuelled speculation he might step aside to make way for a younger contender.

The US President said this during the first formal press conference of his presidency, on Thursday at the White House.

When asked whether he is definitely running for reelection, however, Biden stated, “I said that is my expectation.”

Biden also said he “would fully expect” Vice President Kamala Harris to be his running mate in 2024, stating, “she’s doing a great job. She’s a great partner.”